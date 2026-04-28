Ukraine preparing sanctions after stolen grain shipment reaches Israel

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing a sanctions package in response to the arrival of a vessel carrying stolen Ukrainian grain at an Israeli port.

Zelenskyy stated that purchasing stolen goods entails legal liability and emphasized that the Israeli authorities should be aware of the origin of vessels and cargo arriving at their ports, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

According to the President, Russia systematically takes grain from occupied Ukrainian lands and organizes its export through individuals associated with the occupiers, a practice he described as a violation of both international law and Israel’s own laws.

Ukraine has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform all international partners of the situation after diplomatic efforts failed to stop the vessel from docking. The planned sanctions will target those directly transporting the grain, as well as individuals and legal entities attempting to profit from the scheme. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will coordinate with European partners to include these entities in broader sanctions regimes. He concluded by calling for mutual respect and partnership, stating that Ukraine expects the Israeli authorities to avoid steps that weaken bilateral relations.

News.Az