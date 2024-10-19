Baku hosts closing ceremony of European Championship in TeamGym
The closing ceremony of the 15th European Championship in TeamGym took place in Baku, News.Az reports.
46 teams from fourteen countries took part in the competition.
The National Gymnastics Arena featured teams from the Czech Republic, Denmark, Austria, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Norway, Sweden and, of course, the host country. The performances were assessed by 28 judges.
The next European Championship in "TeamGym" will be held in Finland.
