Baku hosts conference dedicated to 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

A conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev kicked off in Baku.

The conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state building of Azerbaijan: the history of socio-economic transition" was organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov, representatives of the state and government, deputies of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) and other participants are taking part in the conference.

