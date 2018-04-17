Baku hosts course as part of NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Program

Baku is hosting the OCC E&F Database Training Course (DTC) 2018 organized by SHAPE MPD.

Up to 60 participants from 25 partner and NATO nations take part in the training.

The training will last until 19 April 2018.

Azerbaijan joined OCC E&F Program in 2004. So far, Azerbaijan has declared one motorized battalion, one recce company, two MI-17 helicopters and one Maritime Interdiction Operations Boarding Party into OCC Pool of Forces.

News.Az

