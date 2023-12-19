Baku hosts event with participation of Turkish Vice President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is hosting the "Meeting of the Business World" event with participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, News.az reports.

The event organized by the platform "Türkiye-Azerbaijan: Common Century" is attended by businessmen operating in Azerbaijan.

Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan today on a visit. A number of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two days.

News.Az