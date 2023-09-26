Yandex metrika counter

Baku hosts I Forum of Diaspora Youth of Turkic States

Baku hosts I Forum of Diaspora Youth of Turkic States

The I Forum of Diaspora Youth of Turkic States on the topic “Heydar Aliyev and Turkic World” kicked off in Baku.

The forum is organized by the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), News.Az reports. 

The event was declared open after the national anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded.

The forum participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

The event also featured the screening of a video highlighting the meetings and speeches of the leaders of the OTS member states.

The two-day forum will wrap up with the adoption of a joint statement.

