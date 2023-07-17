Baku hosts ICCIA’s 35th Board of Directors meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The events are underway on July 17-18 in Baku on the sidelines of the 35th meeting of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (ICCIA), News.az reports.

The two-day events co-organized by the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture bring together about 100 delegations from 20 member states of the Chamber.

The Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is an affiliated institution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and is the sole representative of the private sector in 57 Member Islamic Countries.

It aims at strengthening closer collaboration in the field of trade, commerce, information technology, insurance/reinsurance, shipping, banking, promotion of investment opportunities and joint ventures in the Member countries.

Its membership is comprised of the National Chambers / Unions / Federations of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the member countries.

News.Az