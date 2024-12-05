Baku hosts int’l conference focusing on right to return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

Baku hosts int’l conference focusing on right to return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

The second international conference “The right to return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia” has kicked off in Baku.

A short film highlighting the Western Azerbaijan Community was screened during the opening of the conference, News.Az reports.Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Presidential Administration`s Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority read out the letter of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants.The conference on the right to return organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community will last for two days.The conference brought together more than 100 delegates from 51 countries.

