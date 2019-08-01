Baku hosts meeting for referees of “Sea Cup 2019” contest
An organizational meeting for the referees of the "Sea Cup-2019" contest was held in Baku on August 1, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
During the event, field referees, the Secretariat of the Panel of Judges were presented, representatives were appointed to confirm the correctness of the decision taken by field referees, and members of the Technical Commission were selected.
Then the arbiter instructed the members of the Technical Commission and field referees.
News.Az