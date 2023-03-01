Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijan-Ukraine inter-parliamentary friendship groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Parliament has hosted a meeting of inter-parliamentary friendship groups of Milli Majlis and Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, News.Az reports.

Head of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine inter-parliamentary working group of Milli Majlis Rufat Guliyev highlighted the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, values shared by both countries’ peoples, opportunities created by parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, role of friendship groups in the expansion of parliamentary relations, the importance of reciprocal visits, regional security and other issues.

Head of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group of Verkhovna Rada Volodymyr Kreidenko touched upon the prospects for enhancement of relations between the two countries in various areas. He also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian aid and moral support to Ukraine.

