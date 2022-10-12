Baku hosts meeting of Committee of Chiefs of Staff of Armed Forces of CIS countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 12, a regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states was held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, Major General Viktor Gulevich, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Marat Khusainov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, General Major Erlis Terdikbaev, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Sergey Istrakov, and the military attaché of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Russian Federation, Colonel Rustam Jumaev.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev delivered an opening speech at the meeting.

The final outcomes of military cooperation for the current year, development prospects for the next year, as well as issues of ensuring peace and security and other aspects of mutual interest were discussed at the event.

Following the meeting, the final protocols were signed, and a decision on holding the next meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states in the Russian Federation in 2023 was made.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General K.Valiyev delivered a closing speech at the meeting.

News.Az