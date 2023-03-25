Baku hosts "Multinational Peace Support Operations Course"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Multinational Peace Support Operations Course" held in Azerbaijan in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has ended, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

With the participation of servicemen of the military unit, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom Fergus Auld, as well as specialists of the British Military Advisory Training Team and the audience, the course listeners were presented certificates.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the importance of such courses in terms of mutual exchange of experience.

It was noted that during the course with the participation of the training team specialists, practical exercises for military personnel were held on Peace Support Operations, rules of behaviour in accordance with the UN code and the law of armed conflict, as well as other topics.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

News.Az