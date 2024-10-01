Baku hosts NATO evaluation course aimed at enhancing naval combat readiness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is currently hosting the Maritime Evaluation (MAREVAL) Course as part of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Programme.

The course aims to train NATO and national evaluators in assessing the combat readiness of naval forces at various levels, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az. Participants include representatives from NATO member states and partner countries, working together to enhance operational capabilities within the maritime domain.

