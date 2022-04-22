Baku hosts opening ceremony of 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup took place in Baku on Friday.

The 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup brings together 140 gymnasts from 33 countries, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is the fifth international gymnastics competition to be held in Azerbaijan this year.

The three-day competitions will feature all-around and apparatus finals.

The conditions created in Azerbaijan open great opportunities for the training of athletes, Deputy Minister of the Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva said during the opening ceremony.

“We welcome each of you to the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup. Today, Baku is hosting another major competition. Our government shows great care and attention to sports in our country. Therefore, the success of our sports is growing, Gymnastics is developing in Azerbaijan from year to year,” she said.

News.Az