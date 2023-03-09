Baku hosts opening ceremony of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn opening ceremony of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup – AGF Trophy has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 9, News.Az reports.

First, a parade of participating countries was held, which followed by oath taking ceremony of athletes, coaches and referees.

Addressing the event, Head of the Sports Department of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Youth and Sport Elnur Mammadov wished the athletes successes.

Speaking about the success gained in the field of sport gymnastics, Mammadov said that Azerbaijani athletes joined and succeeded in a number of international competitions including the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, European Youth Olympics Festival and the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, and were among the winners of the European and world championships.

Emphasizing that a number of major competitions have been successfully hosted by the country, Mammadov stressed the state care for sport in the country.

About 173 gymnasts from 48 countries will compete in FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup – AGF Trophy, which will run until March 12.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov and female gymnasts Samira Kahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova.

News.Az