Baku hosts presentation of “Keep Them Alive. Wings of Hope” social project (PHOTO)

The International Mugham Center in Baku hosted the presentation of a social project named “Keep Them Alive. Wings of Hope”, News.Az reports.

The project aims to call an end to apathetic attitudes towards child girls and selective abortions.

The project was co-initiated by Sabina Zulalova, a cultural figure, designer and writer, and Zumrud Rustamova, a professional business trainer and kelaghayi collector.

The presentation ceremony was attended by cultural figures, MPs and writers.

A photo exhibition was organized as part of the ceremony.

The video screened highlights that kelaghayi is the symbol of girls, who are also the bearers of our national identity.

