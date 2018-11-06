Baku hosts working meeting on cybersecurity cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the action plan between the ministries of defense of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia, a working meeting was held in Baku to exchange experience in the field of cybersecurity, AzerTag reports.

During the event, the parties discussed local military conflicts occurring in the world, the threat of terror and the growing number of cyber attacks on information systems, as well as the importance of organizing a system of joint activities in the field of global cybersecurity.

News.Az

