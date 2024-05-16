Baku Initiative Group, movements fighting against French neocolonialism express support for New Caledonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group and 14 political movements fighting for independence in France's recent colonies, including Kanaky (New Caledonia), Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Corsica, have issued a joint statement expressing support for New Caledonia, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: “We, as the representatives of organizations from the last French colonies - Kanaky, Maohi Nui, Guyane, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Corsica, along with the Baku Initiative Group, condemn the French authority's forceful amendments in favor of expanding the electorate which supported by certain French senators and deputies in Kanaky-New Caledonia.As a consequence of the persistent efforts of the French authority, based on the French colonialist doctrine that denies the right to self-determination of peoples under its control, the people of Kanaky finds themselves engulfed in flames today. Over the past few days, there has been a resurgence of civil war, including about 150 arrested civilians and 3 losses of lives in Kanaky. Many shops are on fire, the streets left empty, and some roads have been blocked by burning cars.The furious will of the French state, the so-called "country of human rights” which violates the people of the Kanaky’s inalienable right to self-determination by expanding the electorate illegally in order to marginalize Kanaks in their own country, caused the degradation of the current situation.We express our full solidarity with the people of Kanaky and support their fair struggle against the expansion of the electorate, as well as demand the cancellation of the proposed amendments by the French authority.Supporting Kanaky-New Caledonia until its independence is an obligation under international law and supporting documents of international organizations, particularly UN Resolution 1514, concerning the right of peoples to self-determination. Therefore, all current demonstrations of the People of Kanaky and supporters of independence are legitimate.We call on France to stop its neo-colonial policy and ensure the people of Kanaky freedom to determine its own destiny!We also call on the international community not to turn a blind eye to this disgraceful neo-colonial practice that leads to the marginalization of the people of Kanaky!We call on the UN member states to raise the alarm with the UN Security Council so that this esteemed institution can convene and condemn France's gross violation of international law!”

News.Az