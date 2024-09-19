Baku Initiative Group deplores France’s brutal acts in New Caledonia, Martinique

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has condemned the recent violent actions by French security forces in New Caledonia and Martinique.

Les forces armées françaises ont de nouveau tiré sur la population en Nouvelle-Calédonie, causant la mort d'une personne et en blessant grièvement une autre. Le bilan total des victimes s'élève désormais à 12 personnes. Face à la perte de contrôle sur les colonies, le… pic.twitter.com/23Y0SbkuqP — Baku Initiative Group (@bakuinitiative) September 19, 2024

“The French security forces have once again opened fire on the people in New Caledonia, killing one person and seriously injuring another. The total number of those killed has reached 12. Losing control over the colonies, the French government has imposed a curfew not only in New Caledonia but also in Martinique,” the BIG posted on X , News.Az reports.Based in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Baku Initiative Group is a diplomatic and advocacy organisation focused on fostering dialogue and cooperation on issues related to colonised peoples, self-determination, and human rights.It has been involved in creating safe spaces for dialogue, such as conferences on self-determination and the rights of colonised peoples.Standing against French colonialism, BIG was formed to take decisive action against de facto slavery on the African continent and in various other regions worldwide. The Group calls for the complete eradication of colonialism and the promotion of autonomy and freedom for all colonised peoples.

News.Az