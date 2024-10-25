Baku Initiative Group pledges continued support for New Caledonia people

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) will always stand by the people of New Caledonia and support their struggle against French colonialism, BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a press conference presenting the report titled “Human Rights Violations in France’s Overseas Territories,” News.Az reports.Abbasov also noted that the newly elected President of New Caledonia supports the French government’s colonial policy.The BIG today presented its report highlighting human rights violations in France’s overseas territories.The document outlines issues related to freedom of speech and expression, voting rights, and barriers to the local populations' ability to express their will.Representatives from the French territories of Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Mayotte shared their experiences, highlighting the adverse effects of France's colonial policies.

