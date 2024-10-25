Baku Initiative Group unveils report detailing human rights violations in France's overseas territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) on Friday presented its report highlighting human rights violations in France’s overseas territories.

The document outlines issues related to freedom of speech and expression, voting rights, and barriers to the local populations' ability to express their will, News.Az reports.At a press conference for the report's presentation, Abbas Abbasov, BIG Executive Director, emphasized that France's cultural assimilation policies have a detrimental effect on local cultures. He warned that the prioritization of the French language in the education system poses risks to the preservation of local languages.The conference also addressed environmental concerns, noting that France's nuclear tests and pesticide usage in these territories lead to significant pollution and health risks for local communities.Representatives from the French territories of Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Mayotte shared their experiences, highlighting the adverse effects of France's colonial policies. They reported that these policies contribute to economic control and interference, exacerbating social and ecological issues, including deforestation, water shortages, and serious challenges in education, healthcare, culture, and infrastructure.

