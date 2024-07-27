Baku Initiative Group slams breach of Olympic Games principles in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group condemned the violation of the principles of the Olympic Games at the Olympics in Paris, Trend reports via the group's relevant statement.

"According to the Olympic Charter, the purpose of the Olympic Movement is to place sport at the service of the harmonious development of humanity, contributing to the creation of a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.Although French President Emmanuel Macron and his government are positioning the Olympic Games currently being held in Paris as a 'moment of peace and hope', France's colonial and neo-colonial policies suggest otherwise," the statement said.

News.Az