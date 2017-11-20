Baku International Sea Trade Port aims to achieve Green Port status

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Baku International Sea Trade Port is aiming to become the most environmentally friendly port in the region,” Taleh Ziyadov, Director General of the Baku Po

“Today, modern ports are built with such infrastructure and state-of-the-art technologies that are less harmful to environment.

By achieving Green Port status, the Baku Port will be the first port with such a status among the countries of CIS. Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with the European Union in this regard,” he said, AzerTag reports.

Ziyadov mentioned that receiving this status would mean that the Baku Port would be more environmentally friendly and equipped with various modern technologies and infrastructure to use energy efficiently.

News.Az

News.Az