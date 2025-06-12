Baku looks to deepen military-technical ties with Indonesia and Pakistan

On June 12 in Jakarta, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, held separate meetings with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Defense Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj.

The meetings took place within the framework of Indo Defense 2024, Southeast Asia’s largest defense and security exhibition, held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), News.Az reports.

The discussions underscored the significance of organizing international exhibitions in the defense industry and explored prospects for bilateral cooperation in the military-technical sphere. The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

In parallel with Indo Defense 2024, Indonesia is also hosting "Indo Aerospace", "Indo Marine", and "Indo Security" exhibitions. In collaboration with Indo Aerospace and Indo Marine 2024 Expo & Forum, the exhibitions highlight cutting-edge developments in the tri-services fields of defense, aerospace, maritime, and security.

The exhibitions will continue until June 14.

