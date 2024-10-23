Baku, Madrid in race to host 2027 UEFA Champions League final

Azerbaijan has reportedly submitted its bid to host the 2027 UEFA Champions League final.

Azerbaijan and Spain have declared an interest in hosting the men’s Champions League final in 2027 after bidding for European soccer’s biggest club match was reopened by UEFA, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The game is set to be staged at Baku’s Olympic Stadium or the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid after they were named by UEFA on Wednesday as the two interested bidders.Their final proposals must be delivered by March 19, UEFA said, with a decision on who will host the final scheduled to be made in May.The search for a new venue was opened after UEFA’s executive committee decided not to assign the final to Milan’s storied San Siro stadium.UEFA had given extended time for the city of Milan to show the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza would be available during planned renovation work between staging ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics and hosting games at the 2032 European Championship. City authorities ultimately could not give those guarantees.

