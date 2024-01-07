Baku Master Plan development in next decade based on multi-center strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The development of Baku city until 2040 will be based on the strategy of multi-center development, News.az reports citing the 'Baku city General Plan 2040'.

The strategy of multi-center development aims at: unloading the center of Baku from heavy traffic; increasing and strengthening the attractiveness of suburban areas, diversification of the economy, modernization of housing, and increasing the level of services.

Under the Plan, the center is divided into three categories:

- Main Urban Center (Central Baku) will function as the economic and administrative center of the capital, where specific and specialized urban services will be provided, and high-level cultural facilities will be located;

- Regional centers, acting as regional analogs of Central Baku, will provide a high level of urban services in the territories. Regional centers will be connected to the center of Baku through the existing and future transport infrastructure. These centers are expected to have sufficient spatial capacity for urban expansion or population growth;

- Sub-centers will serve as gateways to the city center from different directions, as strategically important centers located within Central Baku. Connectivity between these areas and the main city center will be provided through an efficient system of public transportation and highways.

The concept of multi-center development does not pursue "one-size-fits-all development" of certain centers. On the contrary, according to the concept, it is intended to maintain the urban characteristics of the centers, but at the same time to increase the level of housing and social services within the envisaged coverage of these centers and, in this way, to form an area capable of meeting their needs at the local level.

Central Baku includes six administrative districts of Baku city (Sabail, Yasamal, Nasimi, Narimanov, Nizami, Khatai) and the territory of Garachuhur settlement. The coverage of Central Baku includes the territory and main development areas to be covered by the future subway network.

The reason for the inclusion of Garachuhur settlement in the Central Baku coverage is that most of it has a building density typical for intra-urban areas and there are prospective plans to connect the territory of the settlement with the metro system, as its functional links with Central Baku are predominant.

