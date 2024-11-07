Baku Media Center declared official broadcaster for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Media Center has been appointed as the official broadcaster for COP29 , ensuring high-quality coverage of the conference from the Baku Stadium, the event hub for global dissemination of information during the November 11-22 conference in Baku.

Baku Media Center, a leading media company producing audiovisual products in Azerbaijan, will provide online live streaming of COP29, bringing global climate action to a worldwide audience.State-of-the-art broadcasting equipment deployed throughout the venue – including various halls, auditoriums, meeting rooms, and other key areas – will ensure uninterrupted live coverage of all major events and discussions.Baku Media Center, with its extensive experience in large-scale event broadcasting, will leverage cutting-edge technology and a dedicated team of over 300 broadcasting professionals for COP29. The partnership extends beyond live streaming to encompass the provision, archiving and preservation of photo, video and multimedia materials produced during the prestigious global conference.The partnership with Baku Media Center, as the official broadcaster, also ensures the preservation of multimedia materials produced during this significant global event.This collaboration will ensure COP29 benefits from high-standard international media coverage, effectively disseminating key messages to a global audience. In undertaking this crucial role, Baku Media Center once again demonstrates its commitment to ensuring access to these historic events through high-quality broadcasting. The partnership will leverage the company’s extensive experience, modern approach, and professionalism to provide uninterrupted coverage of COP29 to anyone, wherever they are in the world.

News.Az