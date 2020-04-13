Baku Media Center released new video footage regarding fight against coronavirus - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taking into account the rapid increase in the incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world and the urgency of the problem, Baku Media Center produced a new video as part of its social responsibility, News.Az reports citing Baku Media Center.

The video emphasizes the importance of supporting the activities of law enforcement agencies, especially police officers, to ensure public order, strict adherence to the rules of special quarantine regimes to reduce the risk of infection, and the need for citizens to stay at home.

