Baku Metro not to operate until January 31
The special quarantine regime imposed in Azerbaijan amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.
The restriction on passenger traffic in the Baku Metro has been extended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021.
Due to the increase in coronavirus infections, Azerbaijan is strengthening measures across the country to curb the further spread of the disease.