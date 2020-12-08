Yandex metrika counter

Baku Metro not to operate until January 31

Baku Metro not to operate until January 31

The special quarantine regime imposed in Azerbaijan amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday. 

The restriction on passenger traffic in the Baku Metro has been extended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021.

Due to the increase in coronavirus infections, Azerbaijan is strengthening measures across the country to curb the further spread of the disease.


News.Az 

