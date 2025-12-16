Baku named World Capital of Sport for 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku has been designated the World Capital of Sport for 2026. An official signing ceremony for the World Capitals of Sport commemorative plaque was held on December 11 to mark the occasion. The event was attended by officials and representatives of the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES Europe), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the ceremony, the World Capital of Sport title was officially transferred from Monaco to Baku.

Mayor of Baku Eldar Azizov said the city was proud to have been selected as the World Capital of Sport for 2026, noting the successful development of sports in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He подчеркнул that sports infrastructure and opportunities have expanded significantly across the country in recent years.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov highlighted Azerbaijan’s reputation as a reliable host of major international sporting events, adding that Baku is expected to host more high-profile competitions in the coming year.

President and Founder of ACES Europe Gian Francesco Lupattelli said Baku has made a consistent contribution to the development of sports, stressing that the city stands out for its modern, high-quality sports facilities.

ACES Europe is a Brussels-based non-profit organisation that recognises cities, regions and capitals for promoting sport as a tool for social integration, well-being and quality of life. The organisation partners with the European Commission’s European Week of Sport and UNESCO, and awards titles such as World Capital of Sport and European Capital of Sport based on responsible and ethical sports initiatives that enhance community life.

