Baku notes positive momentum in advancing Azerbaijan–EU ties

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said the country’s activities within the Non-Aligned Movement, the D-8 Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international bodies have continued successfully.

He made the remarks at a year-end press conference on Friday, News.Az reports.

“As a new member of the D-8 Organization, Azerbaijan has implemented national initiatives within this platform and continued to develop cooperation with the OIC and its member states,” Bayramov said.

He also noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO is ongoing, while positive momentum is being observed in relations with the European Union. According to the minister, there is an agreement to launch negotiations on new partnership priorities between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as to resume talks on signing a new comprehensive agreement.

Bayramov added that Azerbaijan plans to host the 12th Summit of the European Political Community in 2028.

News.Az