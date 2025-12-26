Major progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace talks this year: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Activities within the Non-Aligned Movement, D-8, OIC, and other international organizations continue to be successful, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a press conference on the year's results, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan, as a new member of the D-8 organization, has implemented national initiatives on this platform and continued the development of cooperation with the OIC and its member states,” Jeyhun Bayramov noted.

The minister said that Azerbaijan, as a new member of the D-8, has implemented national initiatives on this platform: “Cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO has continued. Positive dynamics are observed in the field of promoting cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU. There is an agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU to launch negotiations on new partnership priorities, and there is also an agreement to resume negotiations for the signing of a new Agreement.”

News.Az