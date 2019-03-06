Baku: Pashinyan’s desire to change Karabakh talks’ format attempt to undermine OSCE MG activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The desire by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to change the format of the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may be considered as an attempt to undermine the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group, and in particular its co-chairs represented by Russia, the US and France, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend March 6.

Abdullayeva was commenting on Pashinyan’s statements as part of his visit to Brussels regarding the participation of the separatist regime established in the occupied Azerbaijani territories in the negotiations.

Abdullayeva said that it is impossible to change the format approved by the 1992 Helsinki decision of the OSCE Ministerial Council without reaching consensus of the OSCE member states.

“I’d like to remind that on the basis of this decision, Armenia and Azerbaijan act as parties to the conflict, while the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh region act as interested parties,” she added. “It would be better for the Armenian authorities not to waste time on improvisations in vain attempts to find new interpretation of peaceful settlement of the conflict. Anyone who has been involved in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict over the years knows that the plan for resolving the conflict is clearly defined.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

