Baku protests against Bako Sahakyan's visit to France

The Azerbaijani Embassy in France is expected to meet with the French Foreign Ministry today.

"We express our strong protest against the visit of a person named Bako Sahakyan to France, one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, presenting himself as a representative of the illegal regime created by the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, the Armenian lobby circles operating in the EU countries and Armenia in this way are trying to promote the illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and prevent the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations

He said with regret that the entry of Bako Sahakyan with the diplomatic passport of the Republic of Armenia to the territory of the European Union has been accompanied by a serious violation of the Schengen visa regulations and no steps were taken despite the obligations of France as one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, no action was taken.

He recalled that on July 2, 2015, the French government sent circular directives to local prefectures and higher commissioners at the level of foreign and home affairs ministries. This guide warns local self-governing bodies in terms of international co-operation restrictions and prohibits local authorities from signing documents on international cooperation with the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh in contravention of the central government's policy and international commitments of France.

"We expect that the French side will take the necessary steps in relation to the local authorities who signed the illegal documents with the so-called regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"Given the challenges facing EU member states lately, it is absolutely necessary to pursue a unilateral and unambiguous policy on the prevention of dangerous separatist trends and on the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders of states," the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said.

