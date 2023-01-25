Baku responds to US State Department spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 1,000 vehicles have passed along the Lachin-Khankendi road, bringing supplies into the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, proving the opposite of what the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on January 24, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“It would be appropriate to call on the Armenian side to fulfill obligations & stop illegal activities,” Hajizada stressed.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the forty-fifth straight day.

The protesters continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed.

The unimpeded passage of various vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys is ensured, and the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

