Baku says delimitation deal with Yerevan contributes to normalization process

The delimitation agreements reached with Armenia and the return of four border villages to Azerbaijan positively contribute to the ongoing normalization between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, News.Az reports.The top diplomat reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to the peace process.“We hope that the peace process will contribute to the establishment of peace and security in the region. Today I informed my colleague, Minister Ishak Dar, about the post-conflict situation in the region, the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, as well as the continuing mine threat,” he said.“The mines laid by [Armenia] are hampering our efforts. However, recent delimitation agreements and the return to Azerbaijan of four villages long occupied by Armenia have positively impacted the normalization of relations,” Bayramov added.

