Baku says destructive activities of certain third parties in region ‘do not serve peace’

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has addressed the special session of the 2nd European Conference on Azerbaijan Studies, held in Skopje, the capital city of North Macedonia, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, as well as the prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the position of Azerbaijan regarding the regional situation.

The Azerbaijani FM informed the participants about the anti-terrorist measures carried out in response to the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and Armenia’s obstruction of peace process.

FM Bayramov also provided insight into the restoration and construction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the region, and emphasized the threats of landmines against Azerbaijan. He also drew attention to the strengthening of Armenia's military potential and the destructive activities of certain third parties in the region, underlining that such activities do not serve peace and stability in the region.

Speaking about the biased and provocative accusations against Azerbaijan voiced after the anti-terrorism measures, the minister said that they contradict the reports and statements of representatives of UN specialized agencies who visited the region, as well as those who are actively operating in Armenia, adding that these accusations against Azerbaijan proved unfounded.

The Azerbaijani FM also drew attention to the initiatives of international significance put forward by Azerbaijan in recent years, and highlighted the active role of Azerbaijan in the field of multilateral diplomacy.

Noting the growing importance of energy security against the backdrop of recent events in the region and the world, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov focused on efforts in the field of energy security, alternative energy, and stressed the significance of expanding multilateral cooperation in the area of diversifying transport corridors.

The event then featured a Q&A session.

Organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) of Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conference brought together representatives of more than 30 European research centers, as well as influential experts.

