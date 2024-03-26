Baku says EU special representative Toivo Klaar cannot get rid of biases

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar can’t get rid of biases, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on X, News.Az reports.

"Mr. Toivo Klaar can’t get rid of biases and only sees the evils in the legitimate discourse about the return of Azerbaijani villages, while totally ignores calls to fight for continuation of illegal occupation in Armenian media. FYI, the villages are not a matter of territorial dispute,” Hajizada noted.

Toivo Klaar earlier made a biased statement, noting that “threats against Armenia in the Azerbaijani media are unacceptable.”

News.Az