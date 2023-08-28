Baku says French President Macron’s biased views undermine peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emanuel Macron’s biased views reiterated during the Ambassadorial Conference of August 28 undermine the peace process, while creating a wrong impression on the current situation in the region and unilaterally defending Armenia, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Once again, expression of opinion by the French President based on the allegations regarding the humanitarian situation in the region attests to the erroneous policy of this country,” Hajizada noted.

The spokesperson emphasized that condemnation of the 44-day Patriotic War that led to the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories in accordance with the UN Charter, and the norms and principles of international law, as well as special emphasis on allegations of the humanitarian situation in the region by France, who has never condemned the acts of occupation and aggression carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, and did not comment on the humanitarian situation of up to 1 million refugees and IDPs, is not comprehensible.

“Expressions such as “Lachin humanitarian corridor” by French President, as well as coercive narrative is unacceptable, and is disrespectful for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” he added.

Hajizada also said that the passage of dozens of Armenian residents through the Lachin road and the border checkpoint on a daily basis, as well as the allocation of “Aghdam-Khankendi” and other alternative routes by Azerbaijan for the transportation of goods, and in contrary the politization by Armenia and persons presenting themselves as representatives of Armenian residents of issues on utilization of these roads is well-known to France. “Instead of encouraging the implementation of the agreements reached in this direction at the beginning of August, the opinions supporting the provocative steps of Armenia are among the factors that directly impede the process.”

“It would be more useful for France, who states that in Prague they were authors of the EU mission and the initiative to recognize each other’s borders under the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, to answer the question of why they did not come up with such initiatives for almost 30 years, when the territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation,” he added.

Hajizada stated that Azerbaijan is determined to ensure peace and security in the region, and all external interference hindering this process will be resolutely prevented.

News.Az