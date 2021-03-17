Baku says no constructiveness from Yerevan on some points of trilateral statement

Armenia must stop sending military personnel to the territory of Azerbaijan, said Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok in Baku.

The minister stressed that Baku does not see Yerevan’s constructive approach on some points of the statement of 10 November 2020 on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh yet.

“In accordance with the statement, Armenia pledged to withdraw all military units from the Azerbaijani territory. Armenia must stop sending military personnel to the Azerbaijani territory. This poses threats to peace and stability in the region,” Minister Bayramov added.

News.Az