Baku says no measures were taken by Iranian police to prevent attack on Azerbaijani embassy

No measures were taken by the Iranian police to neutralize the terrorist and prevent an armed attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Despite the repeated attempts by a terrorist to enter the embassy, the Iranian police has not prevented the attack,” the spokesperson said.

He noted that the terrorist, armed with the automatic rifle, pistol and “Molotov cocktail”, tried to shoot at the windows of the apartments, where family members of embassy employees were residing. “The terrorist also tried to set the car belonging to Azerbaijan’s embassy on fire. All these factors prove once again that this was a deliberate act of terror,” Hajizada added.

