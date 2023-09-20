Baku says plan for reintegration of Garabagh’s Armenian residents ‘ready’

The socio-economic reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region is an internal issue of Azerbaijan, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks at a briefing on the latest regional developments for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev stressed that the plan for the broad socio-economic reintegration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh into Azerbaijani society is ready.

“The plan was developed together with relevant institutions,” he added.

