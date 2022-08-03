Baku says Yerevan keeps ignoring its obligations under trilateral statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia does not fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The statement came after the death of an Azerbaijani soldier as a result of the fire opened in the direction of Lachin district by illegal Armenian armed detachments on the territory of temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the morning of Wednesday.

“The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that Armenia doesn't fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and the illegal Armenian armed units have not yet been withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan. The latest incident once again shows Armenia's infringing upon the trilateral agreement and undermining efforts to normalize relations between the two countries. It also testifies to Armenia's disrespect for the efforts of international mediators,” the statement said.

The ministry stressed that the entire responsibility for the incident that took place on the territory of Azerbaijan rests with the political and military leadership of Armenia, which has not yet withdrawn its illegal armed groups from the territory of the neighboring state.

“We will continue to take all necessary measures to resolutely ensure Azerbaijan's territorial security and the integrity,” the ministry added.

News.Az