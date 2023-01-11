Baku says Yerevan keeps violating its obligations under trilateral statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite a number of constructive initiatives by the Azerbaijani side regarding the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in the post-conflict period, Armenia has consistently obstructed the process through various provocations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov drew attention to the gross violation by Armenia of its obligations under the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020, as well as Armenia’s using the Lachin road for military provocations, including the illegal transportation and planting of mines, illicit economic activity and looting of natural resources, illegal crossing of third-country nationals.

During the phone conversation, the side also discussed the bilateral cooperation agenda and the current situation in the region.

News.Az