Baku-Sharm El Sheikh charter flight launched
- 12 Nov 2018 23:39
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
A direct charter flight from Baku to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, has been launched.
The flight will be carried out by Pasha Holidays and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on Thursdays, AzerTag reports. The flights between the two countries will give impetus to the expansion of tourist exchange and the strengthening of business ties.
News.Az