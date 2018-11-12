Yandex metrika counter

Baku-Sharm El Sheikh charter flight launched

  • Economics
  • Share
Baku-Sharm El Sheikh charter flight launched

A direct charter flight from Baku to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, has been launched.

The flight will be carried out by Pasha Holidays and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on Thursdays, AzerTag reports. The flights between the two countries will give impetus to the expansion of tourist exchange and the strengthening of business ties.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      