Baku steps up COP29 readiness with transport management monitoring

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations for COP29 in Baku are intensifying, with transport management being monitored across key city streets to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during the conference.

Overnight, between 02:30 and 05:30 on October 26-27, a crucial test run will take place. This will see transport management monitored across key routes, simulating the expected traffic flow during COP29, News.Az reports.The exercise is a joint operation involving the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency. The plan accounts for all anticipated traffic, including not only COP29 vehicles and shuttles but also emergency ambulances and fire engines. To facilitate the monitoring, some city streets will see temporary traffic diversions. Further details will be released shortly.Additionally, on October 26 and 27, COP29 shuttles will undergo monitoring on the streets and avenues of Baku without imposing any traffic restrictions to avoid causing inconvenience to the public. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az