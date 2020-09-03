"Baku" street opens in Montenegro’s Podgorica after reconstruction

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Baku" street opened in the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica, after reconstruction and expansion work, Trend reports on Sept. 3.

The representative of the municipality of Podgorica, Ivan Vukovic, members of the municipality, employees of the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan in Montenegro, members of the parliament of Montenegro, and public representatives of the country attended the opening ceremony of the street.

After the conducted work, the length of Baku street was increased up to 595 meters, it joins two important city avenues - Mihailo Lalic and Cetinjski Put avenues. The latter is the main avenue at the entrance to the city.

Baku street opened in 2013. The monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poet and playwright, Huseyn Javid was also erected in the Royal Park of Podgorica in 2013.

News.Az

News.Az