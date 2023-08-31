Baku summons French ambassador, hands her note of protest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned French Ambassador to Baku Anne Bouillon.

At the meeting, the French ambassador was handed a note of protest in connection with the dispatch of vehicles under the guise of "humanitarian cargo" in the direction of the Lachin border checkpoint accompanied by leaders of several French cities, including the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, and provocative statements against Azerbaijan voiced by these persons, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“These steps of the French side are not only direct interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan but also an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. It was noted that such provocative actions are a tool of Armenia's deceitful and manipulative campaign, as well as another example of steps aimed at aggravating the situation in the region, encouragement of Armenia's revanchist position by France,” the statement says.

“The Azerbaijani side regarded the demonstrative attempt to send cargoes without agreement and against its will to the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan as a provocation and brought its strong protest to the attention of the opposite side. France was insistently demanded to stop actions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, threatening the already fragile normalization process promoted by the active efforts of international actors,” notes the statement.

