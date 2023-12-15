Baku to host 2024 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics
The 2024 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held for the first time in Baku, Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
The European Cup Series aims to present high-level competitions with new and exciting formats. In 2024, the programme will feature “Cross battles” in Rhythmic Gymnastics, knock-out rounds with gymnasts competing directly against another to reach the following stage.
Scheduled to run from March 29-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena, the 2024 European Cup will feature both seniors and juniors competitions.
Participation is open on a world-wide level for all FIG member federations in good standing.