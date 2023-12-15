Baku to host 2024 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2024 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held for the first time in Baku, Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The European Cup Series aims to present high-level competitions with new and exciting formats. In 2024, the programme will feature “Cross battles” in Rhythmic Gymnastics, knock-out rounds with gymnasts competing directly against another to reach the following stage.

Scheduled to run from March 29-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena, the 2024 European Cup will feature both seniors and juniors competitions.

Participation is open on a world-wide level for all FIG member federations in good standing.

