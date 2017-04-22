Baku to host 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival
The 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival will be held in Baku from April 23- 27.
The festival is co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mstislav Rostropovich Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in accordance with the Azerbaijani President`s executive order on celebration of the 90th anniversary of the world-renowned cellist.
The festival will feature acclaimed musicians and ensembles.
News.Az